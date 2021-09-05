WWE Smackdown Overnight Viewership Lose Nearly 100K Viewers But The Rating Ticks Up

It was a mixed night for WWE last night, as while they lost nearly 100,000 viewers from last week for Smackdown, they did get a win where it matters the most. SpoilerTV reports that the show drew 2.147 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.250 million. In the key adults 18-49 demographic, however, it was a 0.6 rating, which is up from last week’s 0.59, as well as a 0.57 the week before that. Smackdown was also the #1 show for the night on network television.

The first hour of the program drew 2.141 million viewers while the second hour, which featured Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor, rose to 2.153 million.