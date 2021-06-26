WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings & Viewership Drop for Post-HIAC Show

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on the FOX Network. Overnight viewership was down this week, as the broadcast averaged 1.859 million viewers. That’s based off of 1.913 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.805 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight viewership was down from the final viewing audience for last week, which was 2.04 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight number for last week’s episode was 1.928 million viewers.

Last night’s show was the Hell in a Cell fallout episode, while last week featured Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match. Their scheduled matchup at the event was moved to the FOX broadcast. Also, last nigh’s episode featured the return of Edge, who has been gone since WrestleMania 37.

In the P18-49 key demo ratings, SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating. SmackDown slightly dipped from last week’s final key demo rating of 0.54. Also, the show came in second in the key demo ratings for Friday evening behind the US Olympic Trials on NBC, which drew an average 0.7 rating.