– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers and ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.278 million viewers. That’s based off 2.225 million views for Hour 1 and 2.330 million viewers for Hour 2.

The average viewership increased from the overnight number for last week’s show, which averaged 2.226 million viewers. It’s actually identical to the final audience for last week’s show, which drew 2.278 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, the live FOX Network broadcast drew an average 0.60 rating. The preliminary rating increased from the overnight number for last week, which was 0.57. The final rating for last week’s show was 0.60, so again, the overnight number was identical to the final rating for last week.

With the NBA season over, WWE SmackDown led the night in viewership in the key demo for primetime network broadcast programming. ABC’s 20/20 led the night in overall viewership with an average 3.173 million viewers.