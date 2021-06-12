WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership & Ratings Drop Slightly This Week

– SpoilerTV has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 1.853 million viewers. That’s off of 1.899 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.806 million viewers for Hour 2.

Overall, viewership went down slightly from the final overnight audience of 1.883 million viewers for last week’s show. The initial overnight average overnight audience was 1.792 million viewers for last week. So, there was a slight increase from the preliminary numbers.

Ratings also dropped this week in the P18-49 key demo. Last night’s SmackDown drew an average 0.4 rating in the demo. That’s down from the final 0.50 rating for last week. The final rating for last week’s show was identical to the overnight rating for the June 4 broadcast on the FOX Network.

WWE SmackDown did manage to tie with the first hour of ABC’s 20/20 for first place in the ratings demo for Friday night network programming. ABC’s Emergency Call topped the viewership for Friday night with 2.767 million viewers.