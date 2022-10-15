– SpoilerTV has the preliminary television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Overall, the numbers appeared to be fairly consistent with the preliminary ones from last week.

Last night’s show averaged 2.129 million viewers. That’s based on 2.175 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.082 million viewers for Hour 2. The audience fell from the final number from last week, which was 2.243 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight audience for last week’s show was 2.133 million viewers, so last night’s preliminary audience came in just under that.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown drew a 0.5 rating. That was enough to top the ratings in broadcast primetime programming for Friday. The number is identical to the overnight rating in the key demo for last week. The final rating for last week’s show was 0.54.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for last night with 5.798 million viewers. Final SmackDown numbers will likely be out on MOnday.