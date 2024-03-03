wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Preliminary Rating, Viewership Up From Previous Week
March 3, 2024 | Posted by
Friday’s WWE Smackdown was up in the preliminary ratings from the week before. TV Line reports that the episode brought in a 0.60 demo rating and 2.23 million viewers in the fast overnight numbers, up from the 0.56 preliminary demo rating and 2.16 million preliminary viewers for last week’s show.
The final ratings will release on Monday. The previous week’s final numbers ended up rising to a 0.62 demo rating and 2.272 million.
More Trending Stories
- QT Marshall Says He Liked Working With CM Punk in AEW, Addresses Rumors Punk Kept Him Off TV
- The Undertaker Recalls an Emotionally Charged Instance of Wrestlers’ Court
- Jeff Jarrett Talks Sting’s Role Behind The Scenes In TNA, Impact On Main Event Mafia
- The Undertaker Recalls Going Off On WWE Roster At Live Event in Australia