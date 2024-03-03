WWE Smackdown Preliminary Rating, Viewership Up From Previous Week

Friday’s WWE Smackdown was up in the preliminary ratings from the week before. TV Line reports that the episode brought in a 0.60 demo rating and 2.23 million viewers in the fast overnight numbers, up from the 0.56 preliminary demo rating and 2.16 million preliminary viewers for last week’s show.

The final ratings will release on Monday. The previous week’s final numbers ended up rising to a 0.62 demo rating and 2.272 million.