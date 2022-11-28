WWE Smackdown Preliminary Viewership and Rating For Survivor Series Go-Home Show

Spoiler TV reports that last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown had lower preliminary numbers than the week before. The show was the go-home show for Survivor Series the following night.

The overnight viewership was 2.064 million viewers, average of the numbers for hour one (2.224 million) and hour two (1.904 million). This is down from both last week’s preliminary viewership (2.130 million) and the final viewership (2.232 million).

The rating in the key 18-49 demographic was 0.45, itself down from last week’s preliminary rating (0.50) and final rating (0.56). The numbers typically adjust upwards for the final tally, which will be delayed until later this week due to the holiday.

Smackdown likely took a hit due to ABC’s primetime college football coverage. The game was watched by an average of 5.671 million people and had a 1.2 rating.