WWE Smackdown Preliminary Viewership Increases

Last night’s WWE Smackdown drew 2.217 million viewers, reports SpoilerTV, up from last week’s 2.077 million viewers. The preliminary viewership numbers have hour one drawing 2.227 million viewers and hour two drawing 2.207 million viewers.

The show did a preliminary 18 to 49 demographic rating of 0.5, good for #1 among the national broadcasts for the night and up from last week’s 0.49 rating.