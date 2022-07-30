wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Preliminary Viewership & Rating

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that the preliminary audience for Friday night’s WWE Smackdown was 2.06 million viewers.

The show did a 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown

