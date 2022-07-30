wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Preliminary Viewership & Rating
July 30, 2022 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the preliminary audience for Friday night’s WWE Smackdown was 2.06 million viewers.
The show did a 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Discusses His Vision for WWE Creative, If Paul Heyman Will Have Creative Role
- Note On What WWE Will Do If A Thunderstorm Interrupts Summerslam Tomorrow Night
- CJ Perry Comments On Vince McMahon Allegations, Says She Had A Great Relationship With Him
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Blamed Failure of Maximum Male Models Segment On Max Dupri