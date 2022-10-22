WWE Smackdown Preliminary Viewership Up This Week, Rating Even

Spoiler TV reports that the preliminary viewership for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was up from the week before. The show had 2.163 million viewers, which is up from last week’s overnight number of 2.129 million viewers. The final numbers for last Friday’s episode were at 2.274 million.

Hour one of the show was 2.175 million while hour two was 2.082 million.

The show had an 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic for both hours, even with last week.

CBS’ Blue Bloods had the most viewers with 5.798 million, but Smackdown was the highest rated show of the night.