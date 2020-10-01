WWE Smackdown to be Preempted For World Series

Smackdown will take a backseat later this month for the World Series. FOX Sports has released their schedule for October, which noted that the October 23rd episode of WWE Smackdown will be preempted for the World Series on FOX. Game three of the series is set to air on that day.

It’s also possible that the October 16th episode could be pre-empted for game five of the National League Championship Series if the game is needed. Smackdown was pre-empted last year in October for the World Series, with the episode airing on FOX Sports 1 instead with a replay at 11 PM.

The October 23rd episode is the final WWE Smackdown before Hell in a Cell.