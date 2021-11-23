WWE SmackDown Preview Teases Next Superstar to Step Up to Roman Reigns

– WWE released a new preview video today for this week’s post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown. The new preview clip teases, “Who will be brave enough to step up to Universal champion Roman Reigns?” That clip is available below.

At Survivor Series last Sunday, Roman Reigns was victorious in his non-title singles match against WWE Champion Big E. This week’s Survivor Series fallout edition of WWE SmackDown will air on Friday, November 26 at 8:00 pm ET on FOX.