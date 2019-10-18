WWE News: Friday Night Smackdown Preview Hits the Workplace, New WWE 2K20 Match Sim

– WWE released a new Friday Night Smackdown preview video for its “We’re All Superstars” campaign. You can check out that new video for Smackdown on Fox below.

– The latest episode of The Jerry Lawler Show is out on PodcastOne. This week’s show has Lawler talking about the WWE Draft, Eric Bischoff’s dismissal from WWE, and more. Here’s a synopsis:

The King and Sean are here again this week to break down all the moves in the WWE Draft as well as what was going on in the ring – from the King’s perspective – during the Tyson Fury/Braun Strowman contract signing. Also, Jerry and Sean comment on Eric Bischoff’s dismissal from WWE, inexperienced athletes adapting to professional wrestling and the story behind William Shatner’s speech from when he inducted the King into the WWE Hall of Fame!

– The UpUpDownDown channel released another wacky WWE 2K20 match simulation. This one features Xavier Woods vs. Tyler Breeze in The Undertaker’s Arena for an Extreme Rules match. You can check out that video below.