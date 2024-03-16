– Fightful Select has an update on the following producers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown:

* The Rock concert was produced by Michael Hayes.

* Jason Jordan produced the Legado del Fantasma vs. LWO qualifying match for WrestleMania 40.

* Shane Helms was the producer for Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller.

* Robert Roode produced Dragon lee vs. Santos Escobar.

* Nick Aldis was the producer for the New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly qualifying match for WrestleMania 40.

* TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) was the producer for Dakota Kai vs. Bayley in the main event.

* A dark match featuring Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones was produced by Shane Helms.

* Jason Jordan was reportedly the producer for a dark match featuring Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley.

* Jason Jordan also produced the dark match main event featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre.

– Fightful Select also reports that The Rock’s concert on WWE SmackDown was only scheduled for one segment. However, people backstage said “of course” they knew it would end up going longer than scheduled. Additionally, it’s reported that LA Knight’s interview wasn’t listed on internal rundowns.

– Also, Fightful reports that the Legado del Fantasma vs. LWO match was scheduled for two segments. The segment ended up running about 11 minutes with entrances, and the post-match activities.