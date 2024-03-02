wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Producers List for This Week
– Fightful Select has an update on the producers listed for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Also, WWE didn’t tape any matches for WWE Speed on X last night. Here are the producers for this week’s show:
* Jason Jordan produced The Bloodline promo segment, and The Rock’s promo segment.
* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) was the producer for Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton.
* Shane Helms was the producer for Bron Breakker vs. Xyon Quinn.
* Jason Jordan produced Carlito vs. Santos Escobar.
* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Randy Orton vs. Austin Theory.
* A dark match featuring Cedric Alexander & Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Pretty Deadly was produced by Shane Helms.
* Jason Jordan produced another dark match featuring The Miz vs. Damian Priest.
* Lastly, Jordan also produced an off-air dark main event match featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre.
