WWE SmackDown Producers List & Notes From Salt Lake City

– Fightful Select has the details on the producers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fightful reports that last night’s show was the highest-grossing WWE event ever in the Salt Lake City market. Here are the producers for last night’s SmackDown:

* Jason Jordan produced the Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio. Owens beat Mysterio to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

* Petey Williams was the producer for Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega. Strattong beat Vega to qualify for the matchup.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced the Authors of Pain squash match.

* Shane Helms produced The Miz vs. Logan Paul Elimination Chamber qualifier. Logan Paul beat The Miz to qualify for the Chamber match.

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced the Naomi vs. Alba Fyre Elimination Chamber qualifier. Naomi won to qualify for the women’s Chamber match.

* Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline segment that closed out WWE SmackDown.

Also, here are the producers for last night’s WWE Speed tapings:

* Nick Aldis produced Cameron Grimes vs. Odyssey Jones.

* Aldis also produced Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander.