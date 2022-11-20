List of Producers and Notes for Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has a report on the producers and some additional backstage notes for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Here are the producers for last week’s show:

* Michael Hayes was the producer for the segment with Drew McIntyre, The Brawling Brutes, and Sami Zayn.

* Kenny Dykstra was the producer for Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet.

* Chris Park, aka Abyss, was the producer for the New Day interview, Emma, and Madcap Moss segment.

* Abyss also produced Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross.

* Jason Jordan produced the Bray Wyatt and LA Knight promo segment.

* Tyson Kidd, aka TJ Wilson, produced the Shotzi vs. Shayna Baszler match.

* Adam Pearce produced the Braun Strowman and New day vs. Imperium six-man tag team match.

* Butch vs. Sami Zayn was produced by Michael Hayes.

* Additionally, a dark match featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. ma.ce was produced by Jason Jordan. Also, WWE is using the stylized spelling of Maximum Male Models members mån.sôör and ma.çé (aka Mansoor and Mace) internally.

Fightful Select also reports that much of the creative work for WWE SmackDown was finished by Thursday by early afternoon. Another source said they learned what they would be doing on SmackDown earlier than usual.