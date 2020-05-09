WWE News: New Smackdown Promo Hypes Money in the Bank, Miz & Morrison Focused on Victory This Weekend

– WWE aired a new promo on Smackdown hyping this weekend’s Money in the Bank. You can see that video below, which hypes up the Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank matches:

– The company also posted this video of The Miz and John Morrison after their win on Smackdown. The team celebrated their win and said they were focusing on their involvement in the Fatal Four-Way Smackdown Tag Team Championship match at Money in the Bank. The two are none too happy at not getting a traditional two-on-two match and then ran down all their opponents: