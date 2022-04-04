WWE Smackdown Rating Hits 10-Week High Ahead of WrestleMania, Audience Up

The ratings for last week’s WWE Smackdown saw a major leap heading into WrestleMania, with viewership way up as well. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.359 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up 24.5% and 8.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.49 demo rating and 2.18 million viewers.

The demo rating hit the highest point since the January 21st episode had a 0.64 demo rating, while the overall audience was the highest since the September 10th episode brought in 2.383 million. Smackdown topped all shows for broadcast television and was #2 among all broadcasts on TV for the night, behind only the women’s NCAA championship game on ESPN (0.63 demo rating).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.566 demo rating and 2.212 million viewers in 2022 to date, compared to a 0.593 demo rating and 2.184 million at the same point in 2021.