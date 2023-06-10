WWE Smackdown Rating and Viewership Drop Against NBA Finals

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown was down in viewership and ratings from last week’s high.

The show had 2.226 million viewers, down from both the preliminary (2.46 million) and final (2.563 million) numbers from last week. It’s still higher than the viewership numbers from May.

Last night’s episode had an 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, once again down from last week’s preliminary (0.7) and final (0.73) ratings.

The show was up against Game 4 the NBA Finals on ABC. The game between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets drew 7.605 million viewers against Smackdown’s second hour. Smackdown’s first went against NBA Countdown and the first half-hour of the game, which drew 4.756 million and 6.034 million viewers, respectively. Other shows with more viewers include a rerun of SWAT on CBS (2.592 million), both hours of NBC’s Dateline (2.662 million and 2.817 million) and a rerun of CBS’ Blue Bloods (2.487 million).

NBA coverage also took up the top four spots of the top five rated network programs last night, with WWE at #5. That means Smackdown was the top rated among all non-NBA programming in 18-49.