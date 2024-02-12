WWE Smackdown Rating Up, Audience Rises To Six-Month High

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw its rating and audience rise further, with the total viewership up at a six-month high point. Friday’s show scored a 0.75 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.578 million viewers per Sports Media Watch. Those numbers were up 1.4% and down 4.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.74 demo rating and audience of 2.469 million for last week’s episode.

The demo rating was the best since the August 25th episode earned a 0.76, while the audience hit the highest point since the August 25th, 2023 episode had 2.581 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.688 demo rating and 2.463 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.591 demo rating and 2.373 million for the same point in 2023.