WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Backtrack a Bit from Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its ratings down a touch from the week before. Friday’s show bought in a 0.38 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.401 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are down 9.5% and 1.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.42 demo rating and audience of 1.424 million.

The show’s demo rating and audience were still up from two weeks ago, when the brought in a 0.34 demo rating and 1.383 million viewers. The show up against the NBA Finals on ABC, which had a 2.66 demo rating and 9.405 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.441 demo rating and 1.504 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.651 and 2.326 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.