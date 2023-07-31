WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Back to Normal In FOX Return

WWE Smackdown as back on FOX this week following its one-week move to FOX Sports 1, and the rating and audience returned to the norm. Friday’s episode drew a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.323 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 69.4% and 88.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.36 demo rating and audience of 1.23 million on FOX Sports 1.

The demo rating was down a tick while the audience was up less than 1% from the 0.62 demo rating and 2.309 million from the last FOX airing two weeks ago.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.603 demo rating and 2.303 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.522 demo rating and 2.137 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.