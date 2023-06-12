WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Down From Last Week’s Highs

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw its numbers drop from the previous week’s high points against the NBA Finals. Friday’s show scored a 0.60 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.278 million viewers, down 17.8% and 11.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.73 demo rating and audience of 2.563 million.

While the numbers were down from last week, they were still higher in both metrics than any other episode since the April 28th episode which drew a 0.67 demo ratng and 2.473 million viewers for the WWE Draft. Smackdown came in at #3 for the night among all shows on TV per Showbuzz Daily, beaten only by the NBA Finals game that did a monster 3.23 demo rating and 10.414 million viewers for ABC, as well as the pre-game show on ABC which had a 0.79 demo rating and 3.527 million viewers).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.599 demo rating and 2.320 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.519 demo rating and 2.117 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.