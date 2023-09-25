WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Down From John Cena & The Rock-Featured Episode

The rating for last week’s WWE Smackdown backtracked a bit from the previous week’s episode. Friday’s episode pulled in a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.227 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 10% and 13.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.70 demo rating and audience of 2.569 million.

Both numbers were still up from two weeks ago, when the show drew a 0.53 demo rating and a viewership of 2.094 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.607 demo rating and 2.301 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.519 demo rating and 2.142 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.