WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Tick Down To Lowest Point Since July

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw a slip in both the rating and total audience from the previous week, hitting a nine-month low. Friday night’s show scored a 0.47 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.952 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 2.1% and 8.9% from the previous week’s 0.48 demo rating and 2.142 million viewers.

In terms of FOX airings, the numbers mark the lowest points for a live episode (aka, not including the New Year’s Eve clip show) since the July 2nd, 2021 episode had a 0.46 demo rating and 1.861 million viewers. The only weeks to do lower numbers were the aforementioned New Year’s Eve show and the October 15th and 29th episdes that aired on FOX Sports 1. Smackdown ranked #1 among broadcast network shows for the night and #5 among all shows, beat out by most of the NBA Playoff programming on ESPN.

SMackdown is averaging a 0.557 demo rating and 2.193 million viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.591 demo rating and 2.181 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.