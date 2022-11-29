WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Down For Post-Thanksgiving Episode

The rating and audience for last week’s WWE Smackdown unsurprisingly slipped for the post-Thanksgiving episode. Friday night’s episode scored a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.166 million viewers, down 3.6% and 3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 2.232 million. The numbers were the lowest for the show since the November 4th episode brought in a 0.48 demo rating and 2.138 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #6 among all TV shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind Friday night football on ABC (1.60 demo rating/6.711 million viewers), the PAC-12 game on FOX earlier in the day (0.95 demo rating/3.271 million) and the brief post-show (1.02 demo rating/3.662 million), ESPN’s college football game (0.71/2.690 million), and How the Grinch Stole Christmas on CBS (0.55/3.004 million). It should be noted that Smackdown was pushed by about 10 minutes due to the PAC-12 game, and that the show was preempted in some markets.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.516 demo rating and 2.127 million viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.553 demo rating and 2.08 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.