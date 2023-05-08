WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Drop For Post-Draft Episode

The rating for last week’s episode of Smackdown took a hit following the previous week’s Draft episode, with the it and the total audience hitting 2023 lows. Friday’s show brought in a 0.52 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.059 million viewers, down 22.4% and 16.7% from the previous week’s 0.67 demo rating and audience of 2.473 million.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show since the December 16th, 2022 episode also brought in a 0.52 demo rating, while the viewership was the lowest for a FOX-airing episode since the August 26th, 2022 episode had 1.99 million viewers. (There were two FOX Sports 1-airing episodes late last year that scored lower numbers.)

Smackdown topped the night among broadcast shows per Showbuzz Daily, beating out ABC’s Shark Tank which drew a 0.37 demo rating and 3.214 million viewers. Smackdown came in #5 overall for the night behind the two NBA Playoffs games on ESPN (1.65 demo rating/5.035 million viewers and a 1.63 demo rating/4.627 million viewers), the NBA pre-game show (0.72/2.241 million viewers), and post-game SportsCenter (0.66/1.706 million viewers)

The show is averaging a 0.602 demo rating and 2.338 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.541 demo rating and 2.169 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.