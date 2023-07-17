WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Drop From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw both its rating and total audience fall from the week before. Friday’s episode scored a 0.62 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.309 million viewers per Wrestlenomics, down 18.4% and 9.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.76 demo rating and audience of 2.561 million.

The demo rating marks the lowest point since the June 23rd show had a 0.61, while the audience was the lowest since the June 9th episode drew 2.278 million viewers. Smackdown topped broadcast shows for the night per Spoiler TV.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.611 demo rating and 2.34 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.518 demo rating and 2.131 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.