WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Hit High Points For FOX Sports 1 Airings

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown aired on FOX Sports 1, and it saw high points in rating and total audience for airings on the network. Friday’s episode scored a 0.36 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.23 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 41.9% and 46.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 2.309 million, though they are not comparable as the previous week was on FOX and last week was bumped to FOX Sports 1.

The demo rating and audience mark new highs for airings on the sports network, topping the 0.30 demo rating and 1.03 million that the show scored on FOX Sports 1 on December 18th, 2020. The most recent airing on FS1 was on December 2nd, 2022 and saw a 0.25 demo rating and 902,000 viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.603 demo rating and 2.302 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.522 demo rating and 2.135 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.