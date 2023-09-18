WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Rebound With John Cena, The Rock

The rating for last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its numbers rebound after the previous week’s slip. Friday’s episode scored a 0.70 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.569 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 32.1% and 22.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.53 demo rating and audience of 2.094 million.

The demo rating was the best for the show in three weeks, since the August 25th episode had a 0.76. The total audience was also the best since that episode’s 2.581 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.607 demo rating and 2.303 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.513 demo rating and 2.131 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.