WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Tick Down

The rating and audience for last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw a downtick from the previous week’s highs. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.384 million viewers. Those numbers are down 9% and 6.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.67 demo rating and 2.544 million viewers.

Outside of the week before, last week’s episode was still the highest demo rating and audience since the heavily-promoted John Cena-appearing show on December 30th (0.64 demo rating, 2.629 million viewers).

Smackdown ranked #1 among all shows on TV for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out the premiere of Fire Country on CBS (0.51 demo rating/6.369 million viewers).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.582 demo rating and 2.354 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.57 demo rating and 2.214 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.