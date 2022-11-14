WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Tick Up

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the ratings and audience rise to seven and four-week highs, respectively. Friday’s show brought in a 0.58 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.264 million viewers, up 20.1% and 5.9% from the previous week’s 0.48 demo rating and audience of 2.138 million viewers.

The demo rating hit the highest point for the show since the September 23rd episode spiked to a 0.63. Meanwhile, the total viewer count was the best since the October 14th episode had 2.274 million.

The episode ranked #1 for all TV shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out ABC’s Shark Tank (0.51/3.611 million) for the top spot.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.515 demo rating and 2.124 million viewers thus far in 2022, compared to a 0.553 demo rating and 2.078 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.