Final WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Up From Overnights to Six-Week Bests
The final rating and viewership for Friday’s episode of Smackdown was up from initial estimates to mark the best numbers in six weeks. According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, Smackdown scored a 0.54 demo rating and 2.04 million viewers in the final numbers. That’s up from the overnight estimates of a 0.5 demo rating and 1.928 million viewers. It’s also an increase of 13% and 5%, respectively, from the previous week’s 0.48 demo rating and 1.944 million viewers.
The numbers mark the best metrics for Smackdown since May 7th, when the show drew a 0.65 demo rating and 2.282 million viewers. This is also the first time Smackdown has bested a 0.5 demo rating and 2 million viewers since that same episode. The episode saw, of course, the Rey Mysterio vs. Roman Reigns Hell in a Cell match that was moved up from Sunday’s PPV.
Smackdown is averaging a 0.564 demo rating and 2.119 million viewers for 2021 thus far.