WWE Smackdown Rating, Audience Up From Previous Week

The rating and audience for last Friday’s WWE Smackdown were up from the previous week. Friday’s show brought in a 0.62 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.408 million viewers, up 6.9% and 1.1% from the previous week’s 0.58 demo rating and 2.383 million viewers. Both numbers were still below the 0.64 demo rating and 2.468 million viewers from two weeks ago.

The episode topped the charts across television for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out the 10 PM ET NBA game on ESPN (0.40 demo rating, 1.127 million viewers) for the top spot.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.594 demo rating and 2.378 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.565 demo rating and 2.198 million for the same time period in 2022.