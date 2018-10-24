Smackdown Rating Back to Normal After Last Week’s High

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown returned to the normal range after last week’s Smackdown 1000 jumped in a big way. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.69 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.087 million viewers. Those numbers are down 25% and 18% from last week’s 0.92 demo rating and 2.545 million viewers, but that was for the heavily-promoted 1,000th episode. A more apt comparison is two weeks ago, when the show did a slightly worse rating (0.67) and had a somewhat better audience (2.135 million).

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. It beat out Bravo’s Below Deck (0.51 demo rating, 1.387 million viewers) for the top spot.