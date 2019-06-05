wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rating Dips Ahead of Super ShowDown
June 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Goldberg’s first appearance on Smackdown didn’t do much to help the ratings heading into Super ShowDown on Friday. Tuesday night’s episode of the show drew a 0.60 rating and 2.016 million viewers. Those numbers are down 13% and 3% from last week’s 0.69 demo rating and 2.072 million viewers. The demo rating was the lowest since the May 15th episode had a 0.55, while the audience was still ahead of the 1.983 million from two weeks ago.
Smackdown topped the list of cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (0.52 demo rating, 1.599 million viewers) for the #1 spot.
