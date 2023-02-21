WWE Smackdown Rating Dips For Elimination Chamber Go-Home Episode

The rating and audience were down for the final episode of WWE Smackdown before Elimination Chamber. Friday’s show brought in a 0.58 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.383 million viewers, down 9.4% and 3.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.64 demo rating and total audience of 2.468 million. The demo rating was the worst since the January 20th episode had a 0.55, while the audience was roughly on par with the 2.384 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #1 among all TV shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating the NBA All-Star Game (0.54 demo rating/1.395 million viewers) on ESPN for the top spot.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.59 demo rating and 2.374 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.564 demo rating and 2.211 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.