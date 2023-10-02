wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rating Slips, Audience Up From Week Before
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
The rating for last week’s WWE Smackdown was down from the week before, while the audience rose. Friday’s episode pulled in a 0.60 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.303 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 4.8% and up 3.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.63 demo rating and audience of 2.227 million.
The demo rating for the show was the lowest since the September 8th episode had a 0.53, while the audience was still down from the 2.569 million two weeks ago for the Rock and John Cena-featured episode.
Smackdown is averaging a 0.607 demo rating and 2.301 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.520 demo rating and 2.145 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.
