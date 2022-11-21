WWE Smackdown Rating Down, Viewership Slips

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was down a bit in ratings and viewership from the previous week. Friday night’s show scored a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.232 million viewers, down 3.5% and 1.4% from the previous week’s 0.58 demo rating and 2.264 million viewers. Both numbers were still above the 0.48 demo rating and audience of 2.138 million from two weeks ago, though.

Smackdown ranked #1 among all shows for the night according to Showbuzz Daily, beating out CBS’ S.W.A.T. (0.52 demo rating, 5.0 million viewers) for the top spot.

In 2022 to date, Smackdown is averaging a 0.516 demo rating and 2.126 million viewers compared to a 0.553 demo rating and 2.08 million for the same time period in 2021.