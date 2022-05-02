WWE Smackdown Rating Down, Viewership Stable Against NBA Playoffs & NFL Draft

The rating for last week’s WWE Smackdown took a hit against the NBA Playoffs and the NFL Draft, while the total audience was steady. Friday night’s episode brought in a 0.38 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.953 million viewers, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 19.2% and up half a percent from the previous week’s 0.47 demo rating and 1.952 million viewers.

The demo rating marks a new low for a live episode on FOX, with the previous low being a 0.4 demo rating back in July of 2020. Smackdown was up against the one-two sports punch of the NBA Playoffs and NBA Draft, which (combined with pre- and post-game shows) made up eight of the top 10 shows on cable as well as ABC’s NFL Draft coverage topping broadcast network ratings at a 0.45 demo rating and 2.123 million viewers. ESPN’s draft coverage had a 0.44 demo rating/1.408 after the NBA game and a 0.84/2.582 million at 7:00. The playoff game had a 1.2 demo rating and 3.474 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.546 demo rating and 2.179 million viewers in 2022, compared with a 0.588 demo rating and 2.177 million for the same time period in 2021.