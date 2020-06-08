WWE Smackdown Rating Even With Overnight Numbers, Viewership Slightly Up

The final rating for Friday’s Smackdown is in and it held with the overnight number, while the viewership was slightly up. The episode did a final adjusted 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.984 million viewers, down a tick and 9% from the previous week’s 0.6 demo rating and 2.17 million viewers. The numbers were the lowest since the May 1st episode had a 0.5 demo rating and 1.885 million viewers.

Despite the drop, Smackdown had the third best demo rating on television for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only ABC’s Shark Tank repeat and 20/20. Cable ratings were led by news coverage, with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight scoring a 0.39 demo rating and 4.068 million viewers in the 8 PM hour.