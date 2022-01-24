WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Four-Month High, Viewership Up

The final ratings numbers are in for Smackdown, and it hit the highest point for the show in over four months. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Friday night’s show drew a 0.64 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.255 million viewers, up 14.2% and 3.7% from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and 2.174 million viewers.

The rating for the show was the highest since the September 10th episode garnered a 0.65, while the overall audience was the still slightly down from the 2.271 million from two weeks ago.