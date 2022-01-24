wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Four-Month High, Viewership Up
January 24, 2022 | Posted by
The final ratings numbers are in for Smackdown, and it hit the highest point for the show in over four months. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that Friday night’s show drew a 0.64 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.255 million viewers, up 14.2% and 3.7% from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and 2.174 million viewers.
The rating for the show was the highest since the September 10th episode garnered a 0.65, while the overall audience was the still slightly down from the 2.271 million from two weeks ago.
More Trending Stories
- Scotty 2 Hotty On Asking To Work With Rhea Ripley & Raquel Gonzalez In WWE NXT, ‘Bad Comedy’ In Wrestling
- Paige & Sonya Deville Feud On Twitter, Paige Calls Deville ‘Paige 2.0’
- Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble
- More Backstage Details on Lio Rush’s AEW Exit, More Contracts to Expire Soon