WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Highest Point Since November

– The rating for this week’s Smackdown jumped to the highest point since late last year as WWE builds toward WrestleMania. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.79 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.393 million viewers. Those numbers are up 7% and 8% from last week’s 0.74 demo rating and audience of 2.208 million. The rating hit the highest mark since the November 27th episode had a 0.81, while the audience was the largest since October 12th’s episode had 2.545 million.

Smackdown ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. History’s Curse of Oak Island came in at #1 with a 0.79 and 3.498 million viewers.