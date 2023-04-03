WWE Smackdown Rating Spikes To Highest Point In Over Two Years

The rating for last week’s pre-WrestleMania episode of WWE Smackdown hit its highest point since the end of 2020, with viewership also up big. Friday’s episode scored a 0.69 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.484 million viewers, up 19% and 12% respectively from the previous week’s 0.58 demo rating and audience of 2.219 million.

The demo rating hit the highest point for the show since the Christmas Day 2020 episode had a 0.96 demo rating, which had an NFL game as its lead-in. The audience was the highest since the January 27th episode had 2.544 million viewers.

The episode ranked #1 among broadcast shows for the night per Showbuzz Daily and #3 for all shows on TV for the evening, behind only the women’s NCAA Basketball Championship game on ESPN (1.27 demo rating/5.175 million viewers) and the pre-game show (0.85/3.487 million).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.602 demo rating and 2.366 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.567 demo rating and 2.213 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.