WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Six-Week High, Viewership Up

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown hit the highest point since October’s Smackdown 1000. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.81 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.264 million viewers. Those numbers are up 5% and 17% from last week’s 0.69 demo rating and 2.15 million viewers. The numbers hit the highest mark since the October 16th special, which had a 0.92 and 2.545 million viewers.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out History Channel’s Curse of Oak Island (0.76 demo rating, 3.408 million viewers).