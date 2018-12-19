WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Three-Week High, Viewership Jumps

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown saw a solid jump in the ratings, while viewership was up as well. Tuesday’s post-TLC episode brought in a 0.74 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.214 million viewers, up 9% and 11% from last week’s 0.68 demo rating and 1.977 million viewers. The rating was the highest point in three weeks, since the November 27th episode had a 0.81. Similarly, the viewership hit the best mark since that same episode’s 2.264 million viewers.

Smackdown came in at #1 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. It beat out Curse of Oak Island (0.73 demo rating, 3.159 million viewers) for the top spot.