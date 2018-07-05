WWE Smackdown Rating Hits USA Network Low, Viewership Down

– The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown hit the lowest point in the show’s two-year run on USA Network. Tuesday’s episode had a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.013 million viewers. Those numbers were down 16% and 6% from last week’s 0.64 demo rating and 2.135 million viewers. The rating beat out the 0.56 demo rating from July 14th, 2016 and November 8th, 2016 episodes for a new low while the audience was the worst since the November 8th’s 1.921 million.

Smackdown ranked #2 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. It was beat by Fox Sports 1’s FIFA World Cup match, which had a 0.64 and 1.691 million viewers.