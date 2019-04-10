WWE Smackdown Rating Rebounds Following WrestleMania

– Smackdown saw a turnaround in the ratings thanks to the traditional post-WrestleMania bounce. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.78 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.199 million viewers, up 10% and 3% from last week’s 0.71 demo rating and 2.141 million viewers. Both numbers, however, were still below the 0.79 and 2.393 million for two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating its usual rival for the night in History’s The Curse of Oak Island.