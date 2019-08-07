WWE Smackdown Rating Rebounds From Last Week’s Drop

– Without presidential debates to battle against, this week’s episode of Smackdown regained most of last week’s losses in the ratings. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.088 million viewers. Those numbers were up 11% and 9% respectively from last week’s 0.57 demo rating and audience 1.911 million. The numbers were almost at the same level from two weeks ago, which was a 0.65 rating and 2.162 million.

Smackdown ranked #1 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out Real Housewives of Orange County’s return (0.44 demo rating, 1.416 million viewers).